Open Menu

Gang Busted, Bikes Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Gang busted, bikes recovered

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Civil Line police station busted a two-member gang involved in street crimes.

SHO of civil lines police station said the accused identified as Abdul Waheed and Samiullah were held on direction of District Police Officer.

Cash worth Rs.

40,000 with five motorbikes were recovered from their procession.

He said the recovered amount and motorbikes were handed over to the real owners who had lodged FIRs in the police station.

DPO Dera Ghazi Khan said that protection of lives and properties of masses remained the topmost priority of the police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Dera Ghazi Khan From

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

1 hour ago
 Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

12 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

13 hours ago
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

13 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

13 hours ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

13 hours ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

13 hours ago
 ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

13 hours ago
 22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan