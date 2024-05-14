Gang busted, bikes recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Civil Line police station busted a two-member gang involved in street crimes.

SHO of civil lines police station said the accused identified as Abdul Waheed and Samiullah were held on direction of District Police Officer.

Cash worth Rs.

40,000 with five motorbikes were recovered from their procession.

He said the recovered amount and motorbikes were handed over to the real owners who had lodged FIRs in the police station.

DPO Dera Ghazi Khan said that protection of lives and properties of masses remained the topmost priority of the police.