Gang busted,three cattle lifters held in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Police busted a cattle thieves' gang and recovered stolen goats from their possession here on Saturday.

According to police said here on Saturday that on the direction of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the team of Bhagtawala police headed by SHO Muhammad Azmat stopped a car near chak 23 SB and recovered four goats worth of Rs 1, 50,000 from the car and arrested three accused Samiullah,Muhammad Mazhar and Muhammad Nadeem.

The arrested accused had stolen four goats from Chawaywala on December 1 and were going to sell in Chiniot cattle market.

Further investigation was underway.