Gardener's Children Welcome PM Imran Khan At Jilani Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:21 PM

Gardener's children welcome PM Imran Khan at Jilani Park

A gardener's children presented a bouquet to welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan at the launching of Spring Plantation campaign through inauguration of a Miyawaki forest at the Jilani Park (Racecourse Park), here on Friday

Prime Minister Imran Khan showed deep affection to the boy and girl and patted the boy during brief interaction with the children before he unveiled the foundation plaque and planted a jamun (Syzgium Jumbolana) sapling to launch Urban Forestation drive in Lahore.

As many as 13500 plants in Miyawaki forests will be palnted at four different sites in the Jilani Park covering 12 kanal land out of a total of 76 kanals. Miyawaki urban forests are being laid at 51 different sites in the provincial metropolis to enhance green cover which had eroded due to neglect over the past one decade.

'Selection of a gradener's children, to welcome premier Imran Khan, is recognition of tireless services of the gardeners at Parks and Horticulture Authority who have planted and tended millions of trees over the past two years to make Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign a success', Vice Chairman PHA Yasir Gilani told APP.

He said, "Gardeners are unsung heroes of our society whose services have been aptly recognized by the premier when he interacted with their children.

" He said, "PM Imran Khan believes tree plantation is an investment towards better future of our next generations." Yasir Gilani said the Prime Minister is one of the forceful voices on climate change in the world and has envisaged to plant 10 billion trees to fight deforestation and save the country from the ill-effects of environment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked different questions to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Amin Aslam and asked, "Wherever you find a piece of land in Lahore, plant a Miyawaki forest to restore the old grandeur of the city which was known as City of Gardens." The premier said Lahore used to be a green city during his childhood days and he would restore its beauty by reversing the deforestation in the provincial metropolis, adding that the plantation of more trees will change the future of the youth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated to bring about green revolution in the country to fight climate change and urged all stakeholders to involve students in the mission of a clean and green Pakistan.

Gardner Farooq, father of the children who presented bouquet to the premier, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has won their hearts for keeping their children close to his heart.

