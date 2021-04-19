GCU adopts competitive online education policy

Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College University (GCU) Lahore Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has said that the GCU has designed one of the best, forward-looking online education policies in the South Asia which can compete with any international university in the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College University (GCU) Lahore Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has said that the GCU has designed one of the best, forward-looking online education policies in the South Asia which can compete with any international university in the world.

The GCU online education policy has been developed by foreign graduate faculty of the GCU Lahore after a deep comparative study of the models adopted by the Universities of Cambridge, Oxford, and Singapore. The policy has been approved by the University's Academic Council.

The online education policy focuses on four key elements: course readiness, teacher training, technology and student preparedness. To ensure course readiness for online teaching, faculty members revised more than 1600 courses by adding e-resources, weekly distribution of lectures, grading strategies and reading material. All courses are approved by relevant chairpersons and the Panel of Digital Learning Environment of the University. The library staff worked 24/7 for providing students and teachers with reading material by electronic and postal services.

The newly-established Directorate of Information Technology trained 800 faculty members and forty IT Coordinators for using the newly adopted online system.

The University adopted a "distance learning model" for students who had internet connectivity issues. At students' request, the University sent course material by postal service without charging any amount. Such students also submitted assignments and final essays by post.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor of GCU, said: "We can comfortably claim to have devised one of the best, forward-looking online education policies in South Asia. This policy is an integral part of our four-year strategic vision (2020-2023).""Despite having no prior experience, more than 800 faculty members and approximately 15000 students shifted to online mode in a short time. We made sure that no students were left behind because of technology or humble background", Prof Zaidi said.

Prof. Zaidi said: "Our academics deserve particular appreciation. Many faculty members and their families suffered from Covid-19. But they continued teaching and did not compromise on students' learning". He also said that Pakistani universities cannot shy away from e-learning, it is the need of the hour and the Government needs to make heavy investments to improve internet connectivity and online teaching system.