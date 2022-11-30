GCU students' delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

A delegation of Government College University (GCU) Lahore students visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation of Government College University (GCU) Lahore students visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters, here on Wednesday.

Students from the media and communication studies were part of the delegation. They were given a detailed briefing on the project by Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabih Gondal, while students visited various authority departments.

Students were briefed on public awareness campaigns, media management and women safety app features.

The director said the Integrated 15 system of Safe Cities Authority had significantly improved the police response time while the implementation of intelligent traffic management system had reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 per cent.

He said that Punjab Safe Cities Authority played a significant role in revival of international cricket in Pakistan and also played its part in improving Pakistan's image in the world.

Expressing their views, the participants in the delegation said that they were very impressed by the professionalism and capability of the Safe Cities team.

Students said that Women Safety Application was the best initiative of Punjab Police for the protection of women.