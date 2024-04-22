GCU Welcomes First Female Head
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Government College University Lahore marks a significant milestone as a female Professor appointed as the head of the university for the first time in its 160-year history.
Prof Dr Shazia Bashir, the university’s Dean Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, is appointed as the acting Vice Chancellor of the university.
The Punjab governor conferred upon her the additional charge of the post of vice chancellor for a period of four month or till the appointment of regular vice chancellor.
Dr Shazia Bashir is an Old Ravian and has an extensive background in academia. She earned her Master’s degree in Physics from Government College Lahore, and M Phil from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore.
She did PhD from the Technical University, Vienna, Austria. She has been serving GCU Lahore since 1996.
Her academic journey is distinguished by her tenure as the Director of the Centre for Advanced Studies in Physics and Institute of Physics and Chairperson, Department of Physics where she contributed significantly to research and development in the field. She has more than 150 research publication in reputed international journals to her credit.
The faculty, staff and students have welcomed the appointment of the first female as vice chancellor of the University.
