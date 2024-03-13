Open Menu

GCWU Sialkot Presents 2nd Edition Of Its Magazines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM

GCWU Sialkot presents 2nd edition of its magazines

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The English Department of the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) presented the second edition of its magazines on Wednesday, focusing on the theme of young entrepreneurs, available in both print and digital formats.

According to a university spokesperson, this extraordinary endeavour unfolded the tireless efforts undertaken by the final-year students of the BS English Regular and SSDP programme (2020-2024).

The event commenced as the chief guest, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, alongside other guests including Dean of Social Sciences Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Controller Examinations Gulshan Aslam and several academic and administrative heads, made their entrance, contributing to the captivating atmosphere of the occasion.

The event commenced with recitation of the Holy Quran, setting a respectful and solemn tone for the proceedings.

The event featured an introduction to 'Youth Echo' and 'Artistic Alchemy' magazines, accompanied by a multimedia journey of their creation.

Student editors Fajer Tanveer and Areeba Zulfiqar highlighted the collaborative efforts in editing, designing, and content creation.

The programme included an entrepreneurial showcase, leading to the magazine's official launch by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarrin Rizvi. She praised Chairperson Dr. Muhammad Rashid Hafeez for fostering the magazine publication tradition. The celebration concluded with certificate presentations to contributors and a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony, marking the event's success.

Related Topics

Young Rashid Gulshan Government College Women University Sialkot Event

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

6 minutes ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

46 minutes ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

2 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

6 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

14 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

15 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

15 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

15 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan