GCWU Sialkot presents 2nd edition of its magazines

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The English Department of the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) presented the second edition of its magazines on Wednesday, focusing on the theme of young entrepreneurs, available in both print and digital formats.

According to a university spokesperson, this extraordinary endeavour unfolded the tireless efforts undertaken by the final-year students of the BS English Regular and SSDP programme (2020-2024).

The event commenced as the chief guest, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, alongside other guests including Dean of Social Sciences Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Controller Examinations Gulshan Aslam and several academic and administrative heads, made their entrance, contributing to the captivating atmosphere of the occasion.

The event commenced with recitation of the Holy Quran, setting a respectful and solemn tone for the proceedings.

The event featured an introduction to 'Youth Echo' and 'Artistic Alchemy' magazines, accompanied by a multimedia journey of their creation.

Student editors Fajer Tanveer and Areeba Zulfiqar highlighted the collaborative efforts in editing, designing, and content creation.

The programme included an entrepreneurial showcase, leading to the magazine's official launch by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarrin Rizvi. She praised Chairperson Dr. Muhammad Rashid Hafeez for fostering the magazine publication tradition. The celebration concluded with certificate presentations to contributors and a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony, marking the event's success.