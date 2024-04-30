Open Menu

Gender Equality Crucial To Economic Growth & Sustainable Development

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Gender equality crucial to economic growth & sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) An International Labour Organization (ILo) official on Tuesday advocating women's equal rights in the Job market said it must be ensured for economic growth and sustainable development.

The official Manawar Sultana said the horizontal and vertical gender segregation of employment, combined with unequal distribution of unpaid work (including household and childcare activities), results in differences in working conditions such as the gender pay gap and the over-representation of women in part-time jobs.

Gender equality is crucial to economic growth and sustainable development, adding that it was recognized as a cross-cutting objective within the ILO’s Decent Work Agenda, and as a key goal within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, she added.

The five goals of the SDGs are devoted specifically to achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women, but gender equality is also mainstreamed throughout the other sixteen goals, she added.

Related Topics

Job Women Market Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

33 minutes ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

2 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

5 hours ago
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

14 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

14 hours ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

14 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

14 hours ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

14 hours ago
 Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital ..

Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan