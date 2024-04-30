Gender Equality Crucial To Economic Growth & Sustainable Development
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) An International Labour Organization (ILo) official on Tuesday advocating women's equal rights in the Job market said it must be ensured for economic growth and sustainable development.
The official Manawar Sultana said the horizontal and vertical gender segregation of employment, combined with unequal distribution of unpaid work (including household and childcare activities), results in differences in working conditions such as the gender pay gap and the over-representation of women in part-time jobs.
Gender equality is crucial to economic growth and sustainable development, adding that it was recognized as a cross-cutting objective within the ILO’s Decent Work Agenda, and as a key goal within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, she added.
The five goals of the SDGs are devoted specifically to achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women, but gender equality is also mainstreamed throughout the other sixteen goals, she added.
