Ghotki Train Crash: Death Toll Surges To 62 As Authorities Restore The Track

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:49 AM

Railways Minister Azam Swati says he is ready to step down if his resignation meant the deceased can come back to life.

GHOTKI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) The death toll from the Ghotki train crashed rose to 62 as the authorities restored the track 29 hours after the trains’ collision.

At least 50 people were killed and over 100 were injured when two trains collided in the wee hours on Monday.

According to Railways officials, Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations and fourteen boggies derailed.

The Police sources said four boggies of Millat Express completely destroyed in the accident and the death toll is feared to rise.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grief and sorrow over the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning which left thirty passengers dead.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister asked the Minister for Railways to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to injured and support for families of the dead.

Imran Khan also ordered comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines.

Minister for Railways Azam Swati reached the spot where the trains collided to oversee the rescue operations. He said he was ready to step down if his resignation meant the deceased can come back to life.

He promised a comprehensive inquiry, saying that people would witness that those who found responsible in the Ghotki train crash would be taken to justice. The minister said that train tracks in the Sukkur Division were in poor conditions, pointing out that the train tracks were in better condition at the place where the crash took place.

“We have to find out now who is responsible for this accident,” said Swati.

He further said that 18 people were punished when the first train accident took place as he resumed the charge of the ministry.

