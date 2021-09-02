UrduPoint.com

Gilani's Funeral Prayers In Absentia To Be Offered At Faisal Mosque After Friday Prayers: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:07 PM

Gilani's funeral prayers in absentia to be offered at Faisal mosque after Friday prayers: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the funeral prayer of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani would be offered in absentia in Faisal mosque after Friday prayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the funeral prayer of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani would be offered in absentia in Faisal mosque after Friday prayers.

In a tweet, he urged people to attend the absentia funeral prayers in large numbers.

He said the death of the senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was no less than a tragedy for Islamic Ummah and especially for the people of Kashmir.

More Stories From Pakistan

