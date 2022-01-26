UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday strongly condemned torture on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) members in Karachi

It was a condemnable act on the part of PPP's Sindh government, which should be ashamed of it, he said in a tweet.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders themselves wanted to march everywhere, but they did not have any courage to tolerate their opponents, Dr Gill added.

