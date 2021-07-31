UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Girl abducted from Khanewal recovered by Tank police

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A girl who was abducted from Khanewal, Punjab was recovered from Dabara area of Tank, said police here on Saturday.

According to police, FIR of the abduction was lodged by father of the girl, Deedar Ali, in City Police Station Khanewal, Punjab.

Acting on a tip off, police conducted a raid on the directives of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada in mountainous area Dabara and recovered the girl.

The police also arrested the abductor, Imran son of Bashir Ahmad of Daraki, Tank and started further investigation into the incident.

