Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, has expressed deep gratitude to the global Sikh community for their strong show of solidarity with Pakistan and its armed forces amidst recent regional developments.

According to the handout issued here on Monday, Arora lauded the unity and ideological clarity demonstrated by Sikhs across the world, saying, “The Sikh nation has once again proven that it does not compromise on the principles of peace, brotherhood and truth.”

He noted that Sikhs living in countries such as India, the United States, Canada, various European nations and Switzerland have shown unwavering support for Pakistan’s stance. “This is a historic message that truth knows no borders,” he added.

Referring to the recent incident in Pahalgam, the minister said that attempts by certain hostile elements to create discord within the Sikh community had failed. Instead, he highlighted the community’s collective resilience and cohesion.

A song released by young Indian Sikhs, which declared “We cannot say murdabad to Pakistan,” was described by Arora as a courageous and conscience-stirring message that resonated globally.

He also praised the constructive and peaceful role of international Sikh bodies, including the World Sikh Parliament, noting that the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji continue to guide humanity towards peace, tolerance, and equality.

“The Sikh community in Pakistan stands firmly with the Constitution, the armed forces, and national institutions,” Arora affirmed. “We are not a minority; we are loyal citizens of Pakistan and stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces and our nation in every time of trial,” he added.

Minister Arora concluded by thanking the global Sikh community for their unity and expressed pride in the dignity, vision, and peaceful mission of the Sikh nation.