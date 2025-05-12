Conquerors Tops Points Table Of National Women’s T20
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 12, 2025 | 07:35 PM
The five-team National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024-25 is underway at two venues in Karachi and after the completion of eight matches, Fatima Sana’s Conquerors are sitting on top of the points table with three wins out of three games
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The five-team National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024-25 is underway at two venues in Karachi and after the completion of eight matches, Fatima Sana’s Conquerors are sitting on top of the points table with three wins out of three games.
The 22-match tournament will see a total of 10 rounds consisting of double headers, followed by a Qualifier between second and third positioned teams and then the final on May 24 at the National Bank Stadium, said a press release.
Sidra Amin-led Stars are second on the table with two wins out of three games as their solitary loss came against Challengers. The Challengers, placed third, have one win to their name after three outings as their recent most game went right down to wire against Muneeba Ali-led Invincibles, who registered their first triumph in four matches.
Strikers too have one win in the bag in three matches but are placed fifth due to net run-rate.
Fatima Sana is leading the batting charts with 173 runs, which include two brilliant half-centuries (85 not out & 88) batting at no.5 for Conquerors in the first two games. Sidra Amin (171) and Muneeba Ali (162) are placed second and third.
With the ball, Stars’ right-arm leg spinner Tuba Hassan is joint leading wicket taker with Invincibles Saima Malik as the duo have snapped seven scalps each. Rameen Shamim, Waheeda Akhtar, Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz and Omaima Sohail have five wickets each to their name.
Among the wicket-keepers Sidra Nawaz has the most (7) dismissals, followed by Muneeba Ali (5) and Najiha Alvi (3). In the field, Ayesha Zafar, Nashra Sundhu, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah have taken three catches each.
The round five and six are set to be staged on May 13 and 14, respectively.
Recent Stories
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct
Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s T20
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct1 minute ago
-
Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s T201 minute ago
-
Jamil, Babar return home after training Bangladeshi players, coaches2 hours ago
-
Football association takes out rally2 hours ago
-
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman4 hours ago
-
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win gold medals5 hours ago
-
Tennis championship rescheduled after ceasefire between Pakistan and India5 hours ago
-
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career7 hours ago
-
Zalmi Foundation announces PKR 50m in honor of Pakistan’s Air Defenders1 day ago
-
Sajid Sadpara summits World’s 7th highest mountain1 day ago
-
Remaining matches of HBL PSL X postponed3 days ago
-
Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid Pakistan-India tensions3 days ago