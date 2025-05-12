Ramesh Raja posted as Member (South Zone) NHA Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Ramesh Raja,an officer of National Highway Authority (NHA) BS-20, posted as GM (Projects) Balochistan, has been transferred and posted as Member (South Zone) NHA, Karachi on OPS with immediate effect.

According to notification of the NHA's Administrative wing, Ramesh Raja has been directed to assume office on immediate basis until further orders.