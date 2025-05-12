Ramesh Raja Posted As Member (South Zone) NHA Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Ramesh Raja,an officer of National Highway Authority (NHA) BS-20, posted as GM (Projects) Balochistan, has been transferred and posted as Member (South Zone) NHA, Karachi on OPS with immediate effect.
According to notification of the NHA's Administrative wing, Ramesh Raja has been directed to assume office on immediate basis until further orders.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramesh Raja posted as Member (South Zone) NHA Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always desires peace; not to accept any violation of its sovereignty: PM22 minutes ago
-
Four injured after LPG cylinder leakage32 minutes ago
-
CM approves wheat support program for 600,000 farmers via ‘Kissan Card’32 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to prevent cheating system in exam center for quality of education: Zafarullah32 minutes ago
-
Laser land leveling can boost crop yield by 15%, save 25% water: expert32 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues tenders for construction of offices, flats32 minutes ago
-
RWMC, MLU express solidarity with Pak Army32 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad celebrates victory against India32 minutes ago
-
Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan Elected Chairman of PAMI in Unanimous Vote at NPC32 minutes ago
-
Abbasi, chief WAPDA discuss stronger ties in energy, infrastructure sectors42 minutes ago
-
CDA announces upgrades for Islamabad, including new food streets & traffic plans42 minutes ago