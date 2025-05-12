Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; approves major reforms, projects

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting to review the key matters of Health and Population Department, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting to review the key matters of Health and Population Department, here on Monday.

At the outset, the CM extended heartfelt congratulations to the department’s officials and participants on the successful execution of Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos, acknowledging its significance in boosting national morale and unity. She remarked that the operation had not only boosted national morale but also rekindled a strong sense of unity and patriotism among the people.

The CM paid tribute to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, crediting him with making Pakistan’s defense invincible through nuclear tests that significantly elevated the country’s stature on the global stage.

During the meeting, the CM called for a comprehensive plan to ensure the availability of blood to patients across Punjab in line with international standards. She gave in-principle approval for the establishment of Thalassemia centres in all divisional headquarters, along with additional centres in 21 district and 15 tehsil headquarters hospitals.

A key decision was made to implement an advanced Central Monitoring System to streamline the functioning of the provincial health department.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also issued directives to complete the revamping of hospitals without delay and to ensure that the renovation of 800 health centres is finalized by June 20.

She stressed the importance of developing an efficient monitoring mechanism for cleanliness and security services in district and tehsil-level hospitals. The meeting also reviewed major development proposals for the upcoming fiscal year, including 71 Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics and 75 projects under the Population Management & Family Planning Program.

Plans were also presented for the rehabilitation of dispensaries, MCL centres, and the provision of essential medical equipment and furniture throughout Punjab. A dedicated project for the production of oxygen and other critical medical gases has been initiated, and a consensus was reached on establishing fully-equipped trauma centres in major hospitals across the province.

The CM emphasized the urgent need to recruit trained personnel to effectively operate modern medical equipment being introduced in government health facilities.