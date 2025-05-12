Open Menu

RPO, DPO Visit CMH Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 07:48 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema along with District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad visited CMH Hospital and inquired about the health of the injured during the Pakistan-India tension

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema along with District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad visited CMH Hospital and inquired about the health of the injured during the Pakistan-India tension.

They paid tributes to the Pakistan armed forces for their bravery and courage.

On this occasion, the patriotic youth raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

