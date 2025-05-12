One held for electricity theft

One person was caught for allegedly pilfering electricity through tampering with meters

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) One person was caught for allegedly pilfering electricity through tampering with meters.

On the report of SDO Shaukat Ali, Sambrial police along with GEPCO teams raided at Bhakhrio-wali village and caught red handed Mudassar Iqbal who was stealing electricity.

Police have registered a case against the accused.