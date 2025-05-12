CM approves wheat support program for 600,000 farmers via ‘Kissan Card’

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a wheat support subsidy of Rs 5,000 per acre for 600,000 farmers under the ‘Kissan Card’ initiative. Farmers who are not currently registered under the Kissan Card program will also be eligible to receive the same per-acre subsidy.

Chairing a special meeting, here on Monday, the CM announced that billions of rupees in additional subsidies will be allocated for the upcoming crop season. She emphasized the government’s continued commitment to supporting farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector.

During the meeting, it was revealed that farmers have already utilized Rs 36 billion through the Kissan Card facility to purchase agricultural inputs.

Of the loans issued through the program, 60 percent have been disbursed, and farmers have successfully repaid Rs 22 billion. A second round of payments has now been issued to support the new crop cycle.

Officials also informed that 50 percent of the applications received for the wheat support program have been verified so far. The meeting included a detailed review of implementation proposals for the wheat support program, including a recommendation to extend eligibility to land contractors in addition to landowners.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also reviewed the progress of the agricultural tube wells solarization scheme, reiterating her government’s vision of modernizing Punjab’s agriculture through sustainable and farmer-friendly initiatives.