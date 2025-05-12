Open Menu

CM Approves Wheat Support Program For 600,000 Farmers Via ‘Kissan Card’

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM

CM approves wheat support program for 600,000 farmers via ‘Kissan Card’

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a wheat support subsidy of Rs 5,000 per acre for 600,000 farmers under the ‘Kissan Card’ initiative. Farmers who are not currently registered under the Kissan Card program will also be eligible to receive the same per-acre subsidy.

Chairing a special meeting, here on Monday, the CM announced that billions of rupees in additional subsidies will be allocated for the upcoming crop season. She emphasized the government’s continued commitment to supporting farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector.

During the meeting, it was revealed that farmers have already utilized Rs 36 billion through the Kissan Card facility to purchase agricultural inputs.

Of the loans issued through the program, 60 percent have been disbursed, and farmers have successfully repaid Rs 22 billion. A second round of payments has now been issued to support the new crop cycle.

Officials also informed that 50 percent of the applications received for the wheat support program have been verified so far. The meeting included a detailed review of implementation proposals for the wheat support program, including a recommendation to extend eligibility to land contractors in addition to landowners.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also reviewed the progress of the agricultural tube wells solarization scheme, reiterating her government’s vision of modernizing Punjab’s agriculture through sustainable and farmer-friendly initiatives.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

2 hours ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

3 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

4 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

4 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

5 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

5 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

5 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

5 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan