CM Maryam Vows To Uplift Nursing Sector Across Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 07:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to nurses, calling them symbols of hope, courage, and compassion in times of illness and distress.
In her message on International Nurses Day, the CM said, “Nurses hold a place of great respect in every society. They are the pride of the nation, offering care and comfort to the sick and vulnerable with unwavering dedication. In every crisis, including the global COVID-19 pandemic, our nurses stood on the front lines, selflessly serving humanity without regard for their own safety. Their sacrifices will always be remembered and honored.”
Highlighting the critical role of nurses, the chief minister added that nursing is more than a profession, it is a sacred duty rooted in compassion and commitment to humanity.
CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to elevating the status of the nursing profession. “We are working diligently to ensure the dignity, respect, and professional growth of nurses in all government hospitals. Efforts are underway to modernize the nursing sector, including the introduction of language courses and advanced training programs,” she added.
The CM said that the Punjab government remains fully committed to the continued development and uplift of the nursing community across the province.
