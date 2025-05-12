Open Menu

Grand Rally Held In Upper Kohistan To Celebrate Success Of Operation "Bunyan-al- Mursous"

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 07:39 PM

Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- Mursous"

A grand rally was held in Upper Kohistan on Monday to celebrate the resounding success of Operation "Bunyan Mursous" against Indian aggression. The rally, organized with patriotic zeal, was led by Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A grand rally was held in Upper Kohistan on Monday to celebrate the resounding success of Operation "Bunyan Mursous" against Indian aggression. The rally, organized with patriotic zeal, was led by Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan.

A large number of people from various walks of life, including government officials, community elders, students, and members of the public, participated in the rally. The participants carried national flags and banners expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force. Slogans in support of the armed forces echoed throughout the event, as attendees paid rich tributes to their role in defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan lauded the unwavering courage and professionalism of the armed forces, stating that the Pakistan Army and Air Force have consistently thwarted enemy threats and safeguarded national pride. He emphasized that the success of Operation "Bunyan Mursous" once again demonstrated the military’s readiness and capability to deliver a strong response to any form of aggression.

The rally concluded with prayers for the security and prosperity of Pakistan, with participants expressing deep appreciation for the sacrifices of the armed forces and seeking divine protection for the nation against all threats.

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts traini ..

Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program

2 minutes ago
 Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel ..

Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Pun ..

CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate su ..

Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

6 minutes ago
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduc ..

Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

6 minutes ago
 Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s ..

Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s T20

6 minutes ago
 Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

3 hours ago
 Rupee gains 14 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 14 paisa against US Dollar

29 seconds ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

4 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan