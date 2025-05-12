- Home
- Pakistan
- Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- Mursous"
Grand Rally Held In Upper Kohistan To Celebrate Success Of Operation "Bunyan-al- Mursous"
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 07:39 PM
A grand rally was held in Upper Kohistan on Monday to celebrate the resounding success of Operation "Bunyan Mursous" against Indian aggression. The rally, organized with patriotic zeal, was led by Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A grand rally was held in Upper Kohistan on Monday to celebrate the resounding success of Operation "Bunyan Mursous" against Indian aggression. The rally, organized with patriotic zeal, was led by Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan.
A large number of people from various walks of life, including government officials, community elders, students, and members of the public, participated in the rally. The participants carried national flags and banners expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force. Slogans in support of the armed forces echoed throughout the event, as attendees paid rich tributes to their role in defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan lauded the unwavering courage and professionalism of the armed forces, stating that the Pakistan Army and Air Force have consistently thwarted enemy threats and safeguarded national pride. He emphasized that the success of Operation "Bunyan Mursous" once again demonstrated the military’s readiness and capability to deliver a strong response to any form of aggression.
The rally concluded with prayers for the security and prosperity of Pakistan, with participants expressing deep appreciation for the sacrifices of the armed forces and seeking divine protection for the nation against all threats.
Recent Stories
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct
Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s T20
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
Rupee gains 14 paisa against US Dollar
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhamma ..2 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- Mursous"2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; approves major reforms ..2 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Raja posted as Member (South Zone) NHA Karachi21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always desires peace; not to accept any violation of its sovereignty: PM41 minutes ago
-
Four injured after LPG cylinder leakage51 minutes ago
-
CM approves wheat support program for 600,000 farmers via ‘Kissan Card’51 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to prevent cheating system in exam center for quality of education: Zafarullah51 minutes ago
-
Laser land leveling can boost crop yield by 15%, save 25% water: expert51 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues tenders for construction of offices, flats51 minutes ago
-
RWMC, MLU express solidarity with Pak Army51 minutes ago