Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- Mursous"

A grand rally was held in Upper Kohistan on Monday to celebrate the resounding success of Operation "Bunyan Mursous" against Indian aggression. The rally, organized with patriotic zeal, was led by Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A grand rally was held in Upper Kohistan on Monday to celebrate the resounding success of Operation "Bunyan Mursous" against Indian aggression. The rally, organized with patriotic zeal, was led by Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan.

A large number of people from various walks of life, including government officials, community elders, students, and members of the public, participated in the rally. The participants carried national flags and banners expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force. Slogans in support of the armed forces echoed throughout the event, as attendees paid rich tributes to their role in defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan lauded the unwavering courage and professionalism of the armed forces, stating that the Pakistan Army and Air Force have consistently thwarted enemy threats and safeguarded national pride. He emphasized that the success of Operation "Bunyan Mursous" once again demonstrated the military’s readiness and capability to deliver a strong response to any form of aggression.

The rally concluded with prayers for the security and prosperity of Pakistan, with participants expressing deep appreciation for the sacrifices of the armed forces and seeking divine protection for the nation against all threats.