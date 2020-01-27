Good governance, management priorities of PTI govt: Sadaqat Ali Abbassi

(@imziishan)

Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Ali Abbassi on Monday said that good governance was the priority of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Ali Abbassi on Monday said that good governance was the priority of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government.

There were issues of shortage of wheat, price hike, and unemployment but the government was determined to overcome these challenges without delay, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe. The people were facing price hike and unemployment due to massive corruption done by the former President and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari and Ex Premier Nawaz Sharif representing the Pakistan Muslim League-N, he alleged.

Imran Khan was the only leader in Pakistan who could steer the country out of multiple challenges including corruption. The corrupt element would have punishment as per country's law, he said adding that national accountability bureau (NAB), was making efforts to eliminate the corruption from the society.

In reply to a question, MNA stated that Shahbaz Sharif had embezzled the heavy amount of quake-affected people. He said the PML-N had made the cases against the PPP leader Faryal Talpur, Omni group and Anwar Majeed. To another question he said that every minister would have to perform otherwise, he would leave the public office.