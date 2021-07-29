Government College University postpones convocation, to hold exams online

The Government College University (GCU) has postponed its convocation besides shifting to the online mode of examination from August 5, 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) has postponed its convocation besides shifting to the online mode of examination from August 5, 2021.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said the difficult but necessary decisions were taken as precautionary measures because the risk of COVID-19 was rising again. The vice chancellor urged students: "We need to maintain social distancing and follow SOPs to help prevent the spread." Prof Zaidi announced postponing the University's 19th convocation, saying that the convocation was expected to be attended by more than 2,200 graduates besides parents, guests, faculty and staff.

The vice chancellor said the university also decided that exams to start from August 5 would be held online.

"This has been a difficult decision as we know that the online assessments compromise the quality of education, but we need to keep in mind the risk of the spread of the COVID-19 again. This compromise is necessary to keep each other safe in these unprecedented times," he said.

However, Prof Zaidi said research students would be given access to libraries and laboratories under the guidance of relevant chairpersons.