UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government College University Postpones Convocation, To Hold Exams Online

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:59 PM

Government College University postpones convocation, to hold exams online

The Government College University (GCU) has postponed its convocation besides shifting to the online mode of examination from August 5, 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) has postponed its convocation besides shifting to the online mode of examination from August 5, 2021.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said the difficult but necessary decisions were taken as precautionary measures because the risk of COVID-19 was rising again. The vice chancellor urged students: "We need to maintain social distancing and follow SOPs to help prevent the spread." Prof Zaidi announced postponing the University's 19th convocation, saying that the convocation was expected to be attended by more than 2,200 graduates besides parents, guests, faculty and staff.

The vice chancellor said the university also decided that exams to start from August 5 would be held online.

"This has been a difficult decision as we know that the online assessments compromise the quality of education, but we need to keep in mind the risk of the spread of the COVID-19 again. This compromise is necessary to keep each other safe in these unprecedented times," he said.

However, Prof Zaidi said research students would be given access to libraries and laboratories under the guidance of relevant chairpersons.

Related Topics

Education August GCU From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 10th meeting of higher c ..

1 second ago

EIBFS and Tanfeeth host Open Day to attract Emirat ..

7 seconds ago

PC weather with chances of rain forecast for city

15 seconds ago

139 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

17 seconds ago

Syria Militants Target Red Crescent Workers With R ..

18 seconds ago

Sialkot bypoll transparent: Raja Basharat

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.