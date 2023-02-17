Governor appoints four advisors to KP Caretaker CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has appointed four advisors to the Chief Minister and also allotted them portfolios, on the advice of the Caretaker Chief Minister.

The newly appointed advisors include Syed Jarar Hussain Bukhari (Population Welfare), Zafar Mahmood (Culture, Tourism, Archeology, and Museums), Rehmat Salam Khattak (Elementary & Secondary education), and Dr Abid Jameel as Advisor on Health, said a notification issued here on Friday.