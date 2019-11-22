Governor Balochistan urges students to improve their morals with education

Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said there was no lack of capabilities in Balochistan but deficiency of opportunities and facilities were being hurdled in way of talented and intelligent of students

He expressed these views while addressing students from different schools during visit of Governor House who had been performed in various activities of educational institutions in respective areas of Quetta City, said press release issued here.

The students were led by Voice of Balochistan's Syed Nadeem Zafar during visiting of historic Governor House.

Governor urged the students that they should focus for enhancing their morals attitudes along with education in order to uplift their better characters in future for interest of positive environment.

He said the students should make their mission sprite of hard and perseverance to fulfill their parents' expectation and could make their bright future.

Governor also expressed his best wishes for further success of the students.

Later, the students visited various sectors of Governor House.