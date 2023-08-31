Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles over demise of Hafeez Ulfat

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist, founder and Chief Editor of Daily Sarhad, Hafeez Ulfat

In his condolence message, the governor expressed sympathy and solidarity with members of the bereaved family.

The governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Haji Ghulam Ali said services of the late senior journalist, Hafeez Ulfat for the promotion of journalism would long be remembered.