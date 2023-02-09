Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali visits Special Education Complex in Hayatabad

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Thursday visited Special Education Complex Hayatabad and inspected the free medical camp for special children organized by Pakistan Red Crescent Society PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Thursday visited Special education Complex Hayatabad and inspected the free medical camp for special children organized by Pakistan Red Crescent Society PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the free medical camp, free medical facilities were provided to more than 300 children under the supervision of specialized doctors. The Governor distributed 10 wheel-chairs, 2 First Aid Boxes and 600 Gift Packs to special children on behalf of Red Crescent Pakistan.

Special children deserve our special attention and love, said Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali while talking to media after attending the camp. He appreciated Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for conducting a great event for special children.

The Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali assured provision of all facilities including funds to the Department of Social Welfare and Special Education for the care of special children.