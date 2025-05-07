Governor KP extends greetings to Russia on 80 years of WWII Triumph

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, attended a dignified ceremony hosted at the Russian Embassy in Islamabad to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, commemorating Russia’s triumph in the Second World War.

The celebration featured the ceremonial cutting of the Victory Day cake, in which Governor Kundi participated alongside President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, and the Russian Ambassador.

During the event, Governor Kundi extended warm congratulations on behalf of himself and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev, the government of Russia, and the Russian people.

He lauded Russia’s victory against Nazism as a powerful testament to the resilience and determination of the Russian nation.

Speaking at the event, the Governor emphasized Russia’s significance as a global power and highlighted the deep-rooted political and military interests shared between Pakistan and Russia.

He also expressed gratitude to the Russian government for providing humanitarian aid to the displaced residents of the Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling it a heartfelt gesture of goodwill between the Russian and Pakistani people.

Russian Ambassador Khorev thanked Governor Kundi and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their kind sentiments and their presence at the Victory Day ceremony.