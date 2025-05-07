Open Menu

Governor KP Extends Greetings To Russia On 80 Years Of WWII Triumph

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Governor KP extends greetings to Russia on 80 years of WWII Triumph

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, attended a dignified ceremony hosted at the Russian Embassy in Islamabad to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, commemorating Russia’s triumph in the Second World War.

The celebration featured the ceremonial cutting of the Victory Day cake, in which Governor Kundi participated alongside President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, and the Russian Ambassador.

During the event, Governor Kundi extended warm congratulations on behalf of himself and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev, the government of Russia, and the Russian people.

He lauded Russia’s victory against Nazism as a powerful testament to the resilience and determination of the Russian nation.

Speaking at the event, the Governor emphasized Russia’s significance as a global power and highlighted the deep-rooted political and military interests shared between Pakistan and Russia.

He also expressed gratitude to the Russian government for providing humanitarian aid to the displaced residents of the Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling it a heartfelt gesture of goodwill between the Russian and Pakistani people.

Russian Ambassador Khorev thanked Governor Kundi and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their kind sentiments and their presence at the Victory Day ceremony.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

52 minutes ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

55 minutes ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

1 hour ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

55 minutes ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

55 minutes ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

55 minutes ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

55 minutes ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

1 hour ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

1 hour ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

59 minutes ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan