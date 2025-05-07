Rangers Arrest Five Drug Dealers
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 12:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In a joint intelligence-driven operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Karachi Police arrested five individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking from Daud Goth.
The suspects, identified as Irfan, Nauman, Fayaz, Zahid Ali, and Sajjad Hussain, were found in possession of narcotics and drug-related material, according to spokesperson for Rangers on Tuesday.
Officials seized four packets of ice, four packets of crystal meth, one packet of hashish, five smoking pipes, three mobile phones, and a sum of cash during the raid.
According to authorities, the suspects were active in the drug trade across multiple areas of Karachi and have a history of criminal activity with several FIRs registered against them.
All seized items and the suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rangers arrest five drug dealers6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif34 minutes ago
-
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May drive36 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open for new foreign invest ..48 minutes ago
-
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam36 minutes ago
-
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security cooperation36 minutes ago
-
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food36 minutes ago
-
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik37 minutes ago
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase1 hour ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack1 hour ago
-
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha41 minutes ago
-
AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour41 minutes ago