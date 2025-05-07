Open Menu

Rangers Arrest Five Drug Dealers

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Rangers arrest five drug dealers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In a joint intelligence-driven operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Karachi Police arrested five individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking from Daud Goth.

The suspects, identified as Irfan, Nauman, Fayaz, Zahid Ali, and Sajjad Hussain, were found in possession of narcotics and drug-related material, according to spokesperson for Rangers on Tuesday.

Officials seized four packets of ice, four packets of crystal meth, one packet of hashish, five smoking pipes, three mobile phones, and a sum of cash during the raid.

According to authorities, the suspects were active in the drug trade across multiple areas of Karachi and have a history of criminal activity with several FIRs registered against them.

All seized items and the suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

34 minutes ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

36 minutes ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

48 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

48 minutes ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

36 minutes ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

36 minutes ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

36 minutes ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

37 minutes ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

1 hour ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

1 hour ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

41 minutes ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan