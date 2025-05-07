Rangers arrest five drug dealers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In a joint intelligence-driven operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Karachi Police arrested five individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking from Daud Goth.

The suspects, identified as Irfan, Nauman, Fayaz, Zahid Ali, and Sajjad Hussain, were found in possession of narcotics and drug-related material, according to spokesperson for Rangers on Tuesday.

Officials seized four packets of ice, four packets of crystal meth, one packet of hashish, five smoking pipes, three mobile phones, and a sum of cash during the raid.

According to authorities, the suspects were active in the drug trade across multiple areas of Karachi and have a history of criminal activity with several FIRs registered against them.

All seized items and the suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.