Governor Punjab Signs Three Bills Into Law

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Governor Punjab signs three bills into law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has signed three bills into law including the Khatamun Nabiyeen University Lahore Bill 2022, Punjab Holy Quran (Printing & Recording) (Amendment) Bill 2022 and University of Gujrat (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The press release issued here on Thursday asserted that the governor had assented to the bills in larger public interest and the these bills have become the Act after the nod from the governor Punjab.

The governor Punjab also gave approval to different summaries regarding the universities in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

