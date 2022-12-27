(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday met the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

On this occasion, his three sons were also present, said a spokesperson of the Governor House.

The governor welcomed Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on his arrival in Pakistan and requested him to pray for the development and prosperity of the nation.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that the Bohra community was playing an important role in the development of Pakistan.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin said that Pakistan was his second home and he was very happy to visit the country.