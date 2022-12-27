UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Meets Bohra Community's Spiritual Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Governor Sindh meets Bohra community's spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday met the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday met the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

On this occasion, his three sons were also present, said a spokesperson of the Governor House.

The governor welcomed Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on his arrival in Pakistan and requested him to pray for the development and prosperity of the nation.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that the Bohra community was playing an important role in the development of Pakistan.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin said that Pakistan was his second home and he was very happy to visit the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Visit

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 37,100 cusecs water

IRSA releases 37,100 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 15th anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto observe ..

15th anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto observed in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

2 minutes ago
 Dubai to ring in the New Year with dazzling firewo ..

Dubai to ring in the New Year with dazzling fireworks, celebrity concerts and sp ..

37 minutes ago
 Nearly 2,900 US Flights Canceled Tuesday Amid Wint ..

Nearly 2,900 US Flights Canceled Tuesday Amid Winter Storms - FlightAware

2 minutes ago
 WHO Says Europe, Central Asia Face Triple Viral Th ..

WHO Says Europe, Central Asia Face Triple Viral Threat This Winter

2 minutes ago
 Abid Ali's third century gives Central Punjab anot ..

Abid Ali's third century gives Central Punjab another win in CA Challenge

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.