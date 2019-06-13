UrduPoint.com
Govt Busy In Improving Economy Despite Opposition's Criticism: Ali Muhammad Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:21 PM

Govt busy in improving economy despite opposition's criticism: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said despite of opposition parties' criticism and baseless allegations, the incumbent government was busy in strengthening the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said despite of opposition parties' criticism and baseless allegations, the incumbent government was busy in strengthening the national economy.

The previous governments of Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had left huge burden of loans in the country but Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to overcome economic challenges to stable the economy, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said accountability would be carried out against all corrupts as everybody was accountable of his wrong doings.

Regarding the protest of opposition parties, he said the peaceful protest was right of every political party but law would take its course against violators during the demonstration.

