UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed For Development Of Backward Districts: KP CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Govt committed for development of backward districts: KP CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the incumbent provincial government was not only committed to bring backward districts of the province at par with the developed ones, rather also taking concrete steps under a well devised strategy to this effect.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the elders and PTI workers from Kohat which called on him here on Friday and discussed with him matters related to developmental and public welfare activities in Kohat. MPA Ziaullah Bangash was also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, successful candidate in cantonment board elections, Sufian Rehman formally joined Pakistan Tehkrik-e-Insaf. Sufian Rehman expressed his full confidence in the policies of incumbent provincial government and assured that he would play his due role to fulfill party manifesto.

The chief minister assured that no injustice would be done to any area in terms of developmental projects in the tenure of PTI government as it fully believed in uniform development of all the areas.

The chief minister has termed Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway project as a gift of the incumbent government for the people of southern districts and said that Executive Committee of National Economic Council has formally approved the said project which on completion, would usher in a new era of development in the region.

The chief minister said that PTI Kohat performed very well in recent cantonment board polls and hoped that it would show much better performance in the upcoming local bodies' elections.

He added that due to public oriented policies PTI has become the top popular party of the country and its popularity is increasing day by day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Kohat All From Government Top

Recent Stories

PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Founda ..

PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement Signed

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand does not have ‘substantial proof’ ..

New Zealand does not have ‘substantial proof’ of security threat in Pakistan ..

10 minutes ago
 82,943 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

82,943 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 minutes ago
 NUST holds STICKS - Strategic Talks on Innovation ..

NUST holds STICKS - Strategic Talks on Innovation & Commercialisation for Knowle ..

58 minutes ago
 Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

1 hour ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.