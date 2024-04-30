Open Menu

Govt Decides To Operationalize Planning Dept's Monitoring & Evaluation Cell

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has announced to operationalize the Monitoring and Evaluation Cell after period of 10 years.

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Shah said this decision has been taken on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Shah said that the steps were being taken to implement the decision on immediate basis.

He said through modern technology, the ongoing development projects in Sindh would be made functional with the help of artificial intelligence for which preparations have been completed to achieve the objectives.

He further said that Planning and Development Department will start the survey from May 1 in all districts of the province and he, along with chairman Planning and Development will supervise the survey personally.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that no one would be allowed to hinder the development of Sindh areas while the annual development schemes would also be monitored for timely completion.

