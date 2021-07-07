UrduPoint.com
Govt Is Committed To Eradicate Corruption Through RTI Act: Sajid Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:38 PM

The prime objective of Right to Information (RTI) 2013 is to eradicate corruption, improve governance and build trust between the people and the state

BATTAGRAM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The prime objective of Right to Information (RTI) 2013 is to eradicate corruption, improve governance and build trust between the people and the state.

This was expressed by Chief Information Commissioner Sajid Khan Jadoon while addressing a day-long training workshop for public information officers of all line departments of District Batgram.

On the occasion, Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission Riaz Khan Daudzai said that the RTI Act is to ensure the protection of the constitutional right of the people to access to information of public importance through which the agenda of the provincial government regarding transparency and accountability can be achieved, adding he said.

The Commissioner further said that sections 4 and 5 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa RT Act are very important in order to facilitate the people by providing information on their required public record for the said purpose.

He disclosed that in this regard, 37 departments of the provincial government have properly updated their websites where citizens have access to the information of public interest and it would help to establish efficient, accountable and comprehensive institutions at all levels.

Sajid Khan Jadoon said that we have devised a procedure for handling information requests from PIOs regarding RTI Act. He further said that under the RTI Act 2013, every citizen can get information from public offices and any government official or public body.

No government officials can hide any sort of public information as all government functionaries utilizes public funds and they are bound to keep public records safe, the Commissioner said. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Batgram Ashfaq Khan urged PIOs to deal with RTI related applications in a timely manner.

