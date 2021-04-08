UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Issues Second Presidential Ordinance 2021 Regarding HEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:47 PM

Govt issues second Presidential Ordinance 2021 regarding HEC

Revised Presidential Ordinance 2021 on the Higher Education Commission (HEC) issued on Thursday evening with the signature of President of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Revised Presidential Ordinance 2021 on the Higher education Commission (HEC) issued on Thursday evening with the signature of President of Pakistan.

The revised Presidential Ordinance will be implemented from March 26, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

There have been made few amendments in the Presidential ordinance of March and now issued again, it added.

According to the new ordinance, the number of the members of Higher Education Commission has been increased from 10 to 13, while the number of private members in the Commission has also been raised from two to five.

The new Ordinance has taken back the power of induction of Executive Director HEC from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The HEC will now have the power of the hiring of its Executive Director.

Earlier, an Ordinance was issued in the last week of March regarding HEC, which had limited the job duration of Chairman HEC from four to two years.

Due to this limitation, Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri had to left his post, it informed.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Education Job March HEC Post From

Recent Stories

Europe rights court backs obligatory vaccinations

4 minutes ago

Indian legend Tendulkar returns home after Covid s ..

4 minutes ago

NBA suspends three, fines two in Lakers-Raptors al ..

4 minutes ago

OHCHR Confirms Child in Donbas Died of Combined Bl ..

8 minutes ago

Civil bodies for child rights laws implementation ..

8 minutes ago

PTI Govt to complete its constitutional term: Ali ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.