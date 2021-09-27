UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Posting, Transfer Of Officers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:48 PM

Govt notifies posting, transfer of officers

The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Commerce Division, is assigned additional charge of the post of Chairman, Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-P), with the approval of the Federal Government, with effect from 24-08-2021, for a period of three (03) months, or till posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

While, Aashij Luqman Hafiz, has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-18/0MG) in this Division with effect from 25.08.2021.

