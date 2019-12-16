Govt Officers To Listen Public Complaints In Every Deptt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:31 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government has decided to depute officers in every government department to listen complaints of people on daily basis.
Following the direction from Chief Secretary, Commissioner Multan Division Shanul Haq issued a directive to all government departments and directed them to spare time for listening people's grievances.
The step is being taken to resolve the public problems as early as possible. The departments were directed to display banners at conspicuous places for facility of the masses. Police, Revenue and other departments would submit report on daily basis.