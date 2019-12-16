UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Officers To Listen Public Complaints In Every Deptt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:31 PM

Govt officers to listen public complaints in every deptt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government has decided to depute officers in every government department to listen complaints of people on daily basis.

Following the direction from Chief Secretary, Commissioner Multan Division Shanul Haq issued a directive to all government departments and directed them to spare time for listening people's grievances.

The step is being taken to resolve the public problems as early as possible. The departments were directed to display banners at conspicuous places for facility of the masses. Police, Revenue and other departments would submit report on daily basis.

Related Topics

Multan Police Government Of Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

Swedish singer Zara Larsson turns 22 today

19 minutes ago

PM Khan visits Bahrain to attend its National Day ..

42 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports complete trials ..

1 hour ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

1 hour ago

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.