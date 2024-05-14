Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Tuesday said that the information technology (IT) played a crucial role in global development, and the government is prioritizing IT education and digitization efforts within the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Tuesday said that the information technology (IT) played a crucial role in global development, and the government is prioritizing IT education and digitization efforts within the country.

Addressing the "1st SATRC Working Group Meeting on Policy Regulation & Services" organized by the PTA and APT, Shaza Fatima highlighted the formulation of a National Fiber Connectivity Policy aimed at increasing optical fiber network penetration across the country.

She stressed the significance of connectivity and telecom networks for the growth and development of the nation, underlining the need to bridge the digital gender gap through collaborative efforts among stakeholders.

She said that the Ministry of IT had set an ambitious target of boosting information technology exports to $25 billion.

She also mentioned the implementation of the Prime Minister's National Digitalization Plan, which focused on digitalizing the economy and governance processes.

She said that the government was ready to introduce 5G technology in the country, demonstrating Pakistan's commitment to advancing telecommunications infrastructure.

She reiterated the government's dedication to achieving the objectives of APT (Asia-Pacific Telecommunity) and SATRC (South Asian Telecommunication Regulators' Council), highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in advancing telecommunications policies and services.