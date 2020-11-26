Govt providing business-friendly environment to industrialists: minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday said that the government was providing a business-friendly environment to industrialists, exporters and traders for promotion of economic activities in the province.

During his visit to the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) here, he said that close liaison was being developed between industrialists and the government to redress the outstanding issues of traders' community and promotion of economic activities.

He said that China and other countries were investing billions of rupees in M-III industrial estate spreading over 300 acres of land and many industrial units had started production also.

He said that the Punjab government believed in providing a conducive work environment to industrialists and exporters adding that a simple and easy form was being introduced for payment of different types of taxes besides elimination of unnecessary inspections of factories and industrial units.

He said that an attractive business model would be introduced through the Punjab business regulation reforms.

The minister said that establishment of mega industries were being encouraged and one window operation has been started for facilitation of industrialists.

He said that the ceramics industry was flourishing and more such units were being set up in the province.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's industrial policy remained successful and now industrialists were benefiting from it.

Earlier, the minister was briefed by Chief Executive Officer FIEDMC Mian Amir Saleemi.

Later, he visited Daily JW Glassway, Hayyat Cehmia, Hyundai, Orient Material, Ghani Ceramics, Heaven Pharmaceutical and other industrial units.