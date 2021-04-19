UrduPoint.com
Govt Pursuing A Policy Of Dialogue & Reconciliation: Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Govt pursuing a policy of dialogue & reconciliation: Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri on Monday said that government was pursuing a policy of dialogue and reconciliation.

Giving policy statement in the National Assembly, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always raised voice for sanctity of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at every world forums.

He said that government was always kept open the door of negotiation. He said the government held two sessions of dialogue with a people of banned organization and the third would be held this evening to sort out the issue amicably.

More Stories From Pakistan

