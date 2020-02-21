UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Seeks Three Weeks Adjournment In Justice Qazi Faez Isa's Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:54 PM

Govt seeks three weeks adjournment in Justice Qazi Faez Isa's case

The federal government on Friday sought three weeks adjournment in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Friday sought three weeks adjournment in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

An application in this regard was moved by Additional Attorney General, Ch Amir Rehman in the Supreme Court.

The government wishes to appoint a new attorney-general, the petition said, adding that the new attorney-general would need time to prepare for the case.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Government

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

1 hour ago

No false narrative on Kemari gas leakage deaths: Z ..

1 minute ago

Turkish delegation met Auqaf Minister

1 minute ago

Lebanon announces first coronavirus case

1 minute ago

US Completes First Low Tier Missile Sensor to Defe ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launches o ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.