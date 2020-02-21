The federal government on Friday sought three weeks adjournment in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case

An application in this regard was moved by Additional Attorney General, Ch Amir Rehman in the Supreme Court.

The government wishes to appoint a new attorney-general, the petition said, adding that the new attorney-general would need time to prepare for the case.