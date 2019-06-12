Govt strictly against corruption: Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the incumbent government was strictly against corruption as it had zero tolerance in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the incumbent government was strictly against corruption as it had zero tolerance in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had not personal vendetta with Asif Ali Zardari or Nawaz Sharif and both the parties including PML-N and PPP had registered the cases against each other but not the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf government.

He said the incumbent government wanted to hold accountability without any discrimination or prejudice, adding those were involved in corruption should be faced accountability whether they belongs to ruling party.

He said national institutions were working independently and without any political interference during the present government as we want to make more strengthen them.

Government was taking solid steps for strengthening national economy and some hard decisions were being taken for the purpose, adding that in previous regimes Dollar had controlled artificially and increased current account deficit, he added.

Replying to a question, he said for the national interest the government was extending tax net and utilising its all out efforts to reduce current account deficit.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition was busy to prepare All Parties Conference (APC) and people would not support to its any move against the government because they knew about their corruption very well.

He said the Prime Minister announced that he would constitute a high profile committee which would investigate about huge loans and where spent that trillions of rupee in the country.