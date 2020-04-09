UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Certain Steps To Enhance Testing Capacity For COVID-19: DG Health

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

Govt taking certain steps to enhance testing capacity for COVID-19: DG Health

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Health Dr Hassan Urooj Thursday said that the government was taking certain initiatives to enhance the capacity of testing the corona suspects.

"We are utilizing all available resources to increase this testing capacity and people should not worry", he said this while talking to private news channel.

"Health ministry is engaged with multinational companies to get equipment needed for increasing the testing capacity of coronavirus suspected persons," he added.

He appreciated the government for taking serious actions to cope with the challenge of COVID-19 in a very balanced way.

"I am hopeful that Pakistan through its policies will come out of the prevailing crises soon", he added.

COVID-19 pandemic has affected not only Pakistan but entire world, he said.

However, the pattern of its spreading is different in Italy, Spain and other countries. The number of cases in Pakistan is much less than that of United States, France, United Kingdom and others, he mentioned.

So far, no country has all the required equipment and tools being used for treatment of this novel disease, he mentioned.

"In prevailing situation, we cannot predict about the intensity of COVID-19 in future, the number of reported suspects, number of ventilators to be used, number of doctors and paramedical staff required to fight with COVID-19", he added.

DG health said that the only way to prevent from this virus was to follow the guidelines provided by the government.

The key for prevention from coronavirus is social distancing, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World France Spain Italy United Kingdom United States All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi has 24,018 plant holdings, covering 749, ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

12 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

12 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.