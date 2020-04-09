Govt taking certain steps to enhance testing capacity for COVID-19: DG Health

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Health Dr Hassan Urooj Thursday said that the government was taking certain initiatives to enhance the capacity of testing the corona suspects.

"We are utilizing all available resources to increase this testing capacity and people should not worry", he said this while talking to private news channel.

"Health ministry is engaged with multinational companies to get equipment needed for increasing the testing capacity of coronavirus suspected persons," he added.

He appreciated the government for taking serious actions to cope with the challenge of COVID-19 in a very balanced way.

"I am hopeful that Pakistan through its policies will come out of the prevailing crises soon", he added.

COVID-19 pandemic has affected not only Pakistan but entire world, he said.

However, the pattern of its spreading is different in Italy, Spain and other countries. The number of cases in Pakistan is much less than that of United States, France, United Kingdom and others, he mentioned.

So far, no country has all the required equipment and tools being used for treatment of this novel disease, he mentioned.

"In prevailing situation, we cannot predict about the intensity of COVID-19 in future, the number of reported suspects, number of ventilators to be used, number of doctors and paramedical staff required to fight with COVID-19", he added.

DG health said that the only way to prevent from this virus was to follow the guidelines provided by the government.

The key for prevention from coronavirus is social distancing, he said.