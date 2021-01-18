Govt to introduce corona vaccine after successful trials: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the government would introduce coronavirus vaccine only after successful trials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the government would introduce coronavirus vaccine only after successful trials.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister Secretariat here, she said it was regrettable that rumours were being spread about the corona pandemic and its vaccine.

She said the government had not yet got any vaccine, however, the process of registration had been initiated.

The minister said that storage of the vaccine was important and the facility had been arranged at all districts of the province. "The storage has been arranged at 2385 ice-lined refrigerators across Punjab," she informed.

She said that the cold rooms had been ensured in all districts and the Vaccine Management Committees would be formed under deputy commissioners.

"The storage facility will be available at all teaching hospitals, district headquarters (DHQs) and tehsil headquarters (THQs) hospitals, the minister added.

As many as 637 people had been trained and 76 master trainers would train other vaccinators, she said.

The Health minister said that so far, about 300,000 health workers had been registered and over all 500,000 people would be vaccinated initially.

In the first phase, only health workers would be vaccinated and in the second phase, people above 60 years of age would be given vaccine, the minister cleared the strategy.

She said that both World Health Organization (WHO) and China had promised to provide vaccines for 2 million people free of cost and in time.

"The government is negotiating with the Sino Pharma for timely provision of vaccine for which Rs 250 million had been allocated," she added.

The minister said the government was gradually opening educational institutions and classes from 9th to 12th grades had started in school campuses whereas classes from primary to middle as well as universities would be opened from February 01.

She said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be strictly implemented and situation on coronaviris pandemic in educational institutions would be reviewed again on February 8.

"All educational institutions have been asked to allow 50 per cent students to come to the premises," she said.

The Health minister said the government was making all out efforts to secure academic year of students by implementing the SOPs.

She said that as many as 560 people tested positive on Monday.

She said the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the first and second wave remained 149,782, with 4432 lives lost in the province.

The Health minister said that in case the first and second wave to be compared, the first wave was more intense.

She informed that 15,195 tests were performed on Monday whereas the total number of tests performed was 2,720,722. She said that the overall ratio of the cases in Punjab was 4.4 per cent with Lahore which was remaining the top city, adding that this ratio was still much less compared to the other provinces.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 20 Bio Safety Level- 3 Labs had been set up in the province and the number of such laboratories had been improved from 2 to 20. "Two new BSL-3 Labs have been set up in Rahim Yar Khan and Multan and the PC-1s of 5 new BSL-3 Labs are ready as we plan to take the number of Labs to 25 within the current fiscal year," she said and added that these five new labs were being set up at Okara, Kharian, Layyah, Wah and Mianwali.

She said the entire world was praising Pakistan for effectively controlling the Corona Pandemic.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Omar Farooq Alvi, Deputy Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Department Rafia Haider, Director (Electronic Media) Directorate General Public Relations Rubina Zahid and other officials were also present.