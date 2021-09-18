Govt to provide fan testing lab to fan manufacturers of Gujrat: Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) ::Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Shibli Faraz said on Saturday the government would provide fan testing laboratory along with other facilities to fan manufacturers in the district.

Talking to the media after having meeting with fan manufacturers here at Pakistan Electric Fans Manufacturers Association (PEFMA) house, he said the utilization of sub-standard home appliances was very much in the country, due to which, the consumption of electricity had increased, adding that 60 to 65 percent electricity went in cooling process.

He said the government had embarked upon a plan to improve the standard of electric items which would help reduce the consumption of electricity.

"We are bringing star ranking system for less electricity using fans and in this way, we can save about 3,000 MW electricity", he added.

Criticising the opposition, Shibli Faraz said the opposition was raising hue and cry by observing that the incumbent government had end the trend of vote theft and rigging, adding that the government had decided to use electric voting machine (EVM) in next elections which would be approved in the next joint session of legislation assembly.

Shehbaz and his brother were talking about dearness just for their political mileage, he added.