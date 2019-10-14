Govt. to up-gradation Skardu airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal government has decided to upgrade Skardu airport in order to turn it into the state-of-art facility by providing better services to the local and foreign passengers.

According to official sources in the ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in his recent visit to Skardu told the traders that a comprehensive strategy would be evolved for the up-gradation of the Skardu airport.

He said that the federal government would also ensure timely release of development funds for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan areas.

He said that federal government was committed to make Gilgit-Baltistan a tourist haven which would eventually ensure the economic well being of the locals.

He said that the PTI government was taking steps to remove the sense of deprivation among the GB people.