(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati on Friday apprised the National Assembly that the government has held series of meetings with the opposition and agreed to withdraw the ordinances to unanimously pass them after re-introduction in the house.

Speaking on a point of order, the minister said debate would be held on Medical Tribunal Ordinance, Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance and the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Ordinance, 2019. The legislative proposals on these three ordinances would be introduced in the house and legislation would be made with consensus.

Azam Swati said both the government and opposition have also agreed to withdraw the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, 2019, the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Ordinance, 2019, the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, 2019, the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Ordinance, 2019 and to pass them on the day of their withdrawal.

He said the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2019 would be referred to the relevant standing committees on the day of their introduction for more deliberation.

It merits mentioning here that these ordinances, laid in the house last week , were passed by the house as bills . The entire opposition had lodged a protest on the procedure of their passage.

Earlier, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said meetings with the opposition over the last few days have proved to be effective and both the sides have agreed to move forward with consensus to ensure smooth functioning of the parliament.

He said the sanctity of the house would be upheld with the cooperation of the opposition parties.

Raja Perviz Asharf and Ayaz Saddiq while welcoming the agreement said it would strengthen the democracy and the parliament.