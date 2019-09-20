Govt. utilizing all available resources for promotion of education in Sindh: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that the present federal government was utilizing all available resources for the promotion of education in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that the present federal government was utilizing all available resources for the promotion of education in the province.

Talking to Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that highly qualified and experienced teachers in educational institutions were the need of the hour, according to a statement.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood informed the Governor about steps taken for the improvement in educational institutions of the province.

He said that steps were being taken for increasing the number of educational institutes particularly Primary and secondary schools besides upgrading the present ones while research activities were also being focused.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi was also present during the meeting.