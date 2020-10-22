Govt. working to curb inflation: Farukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farukh Habib said that the incumbent government was working hard to reduce artificial inflation made by some elements in the country

Talking to notables of the area here Thursday, he said that elimination of hoarding, profiteering and artificial inflation was the top priority of the government for which necessary steps were being taken.

He said that shortage of wheat flour and subsidy on wheat would not be tolerated.

He said that availability of wheat flour at all Sahulat bazaars set up by the Punjab government and sale points would be ensured.

He said that the tiger force will keep a vigil eye on adulterated mafia and hoarders and strict legal action would be taken against the responsibles.