UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Working To Curb Inflation: Farukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:43 PM

Govt. working to curb inflation: Farukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farukh Habib said that the incumbent government was working hard to reduce artificial inflation made by some elements in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farukh Habib said that the incumbent government was working hard to reduce artificial inflation made by some elements in the country.

Talking to notables of the area here Thursday, he said that elimination of hoarding, profiteering and artificial inflation was the top priority of the government for which necessary steps were being taken.

He said that shortage of wheat flour and subsidy on wheat would not be tolerated.

He said that availability of wheat flour at all Sahulat bazaars set up by the Punjab government and sale points would be ensured.

He said that the tiger force will keep a vigil eye on adulterated mafia and hoarders and strict legal action would be taken against the responsibles.

Related Topics

Shortage Government Of Punjab Sale All Government Wheat Top Flour

Recent Stories

UPDATE - FBI May Have Seized Hunter Biden's Laptop ..

1 minute ago

Sania Mirza watches Pakistani drama “Mera Dil Me ..

17 minutes ago

Six illegal buildings demolished in city

1 minute ago

UK Unveils $62Mln Aid Fund to Support Rohingya Ref ..

1 minute ago

Govt takes productive initiative for olive promoti ..

1 minute ago

Russia Requests Observer Status in International N ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.